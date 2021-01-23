POCO has sold over one million units of its C3 model in India since the budget-friendly smartphone went on sale last October.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

As part of Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' sale, the handset is available with a discount of Rs. 500 over its current selling price.