POCO C3 crosses one million sales mark in IndiaLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 06:33 pm
POCO has sold over one million units of its C3 model in India since the budget-friendly smartphone went on sale last October.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
As part of Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' sale, the handset is available with a discount of Rs. 500 over its current selling price.
Take a look at the official announcement
POCO C3 is now the choice of more than a million users. Thrilled to announce that we have sold 1,000,000+ #POCOC3!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2021
Currently selling at a discounted price (as low as 6299 INR) during the #BigSavingDays sale over at @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/ysmMb43eeZ
POCO C3: At a glance
The POCO C3 has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black color options.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The POCO C3 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
Under the hood
The POCO C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Pricing and availability
As part of Flipkart's sale, which will end on January 24, the POCO C3 is available at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.