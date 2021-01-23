Samsung Galaxy S21's 4G variant has been certified by Bluetooth SIG with model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. The handset may be introduced in markets where 5G connectivity is still unavailable. Since it will lack 5G modem and antennae, the Galaxy S21 4G might be priced less than the current model. However, hardware-wise, it should be the same as the 5G version. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

The Galaxy S21 features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a single 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability