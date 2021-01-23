-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1's (2021) design details revealedLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 02:05 pm
-
Samsung is expected to introduce a new Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) model later this year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the tablet, revealing its design details and other features.
The Tab A 10.1 (2021) will feature prominent bezels, a single rear camera, bottom-firing speakers, and a Type-C port.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021): At a glance
-
Going by the render images, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) will look similar to its predecessor.
It will have a rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom, and dual speakers housed at the bottom edge. The top edge will enclose a microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The tablet will bear a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) LCD screen.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) will have a single camera on the front as well as the rear side. However, the specifications of these sensors are unknown. For reference, the existing model has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The specifications of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) are not known as of now. However, the tablet is expected to draw power from an entry-level Exynos chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device is likely to run on Android 10. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021). However, it will come in LTE and Wi-Fi variants. Going by its expected specifications, the tablet should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 15,000.