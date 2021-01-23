Samsung is expected to introduce a new Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) model later this year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the tablet, revealing its design details and other features. The Tab A 10.1 (2021) will feature prominent bezels, a single rear camera, bottom-firing speakers, and a Type-C port. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021): At a glance

Going by the render images, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) will look similar to its predecessor. It will have a rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom, and dual speakers housed at the bottom edge. The top edge will enclose a microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet will bear a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) will have a single camera on the front as well as the rear side. However, the specifications of these sensors are unknown. For reference, the existing model has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The specifications of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2021) are not known as of now. However, the tablet is expected to draw power from an entry-level Exynos chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the device is likely to run on Android 10. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability