As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable smartphones, POCO is all set to launch the M3 model in India on February 2 via Flipkart, the company has confirmed. For the unversed, the handset was unveiled globally last November, and it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Have a look at the official launch announcement

Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content.



Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/8oQqW34iKc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

Design and display Recalling the POCO M3

The POCO M3 features a waterdrop notch display with a thin bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The plastic body houses a triple camera setup on the back side. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in shades of POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handset also offers support for 4G connectivity along with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability