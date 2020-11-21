If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the POCO X3 (6GB/64GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The POCO X3 (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,500, depending on the model.

Design and display POCO X3: At a glance

The POCO X3 has a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 features a quad rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood