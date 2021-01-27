-
Samsung Galaxy A02, with Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery, announced
Samsung has officially announced its latest budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A02 in Thailand. The handset carries a price-tag of THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A02s.
As for the key highlights, it offers an Infinity-V display design, a dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A02: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A02 sports a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a dual rear camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in Black and Blue color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A02 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera along with LED flash. On the front, it offers a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A02 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739W chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy A02 is available for purchase in Thailand at THB 2,999 (approximately Rs. 7,300). The details regarding the handset's availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.