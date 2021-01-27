Samsung has officially announced its latest budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A02 in Thailand. The handset carries a price-tag of THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A02s. As for the key highlights, it offers an Infinity-V display design, a dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A02: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A02 sports a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a dual rear camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A02 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera along with LED flash. On the front, it offers a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A02 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739W chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability