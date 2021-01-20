An OPPO handset with model number CPH2173, believed to be the Find X3 Pro flagship, has been spotted on the FCC certification panel ahead of its expected launch in March. According to FCC's database, the handset will come with a 4,400mAh (dual-cell) battery, a 65W charger, NFC, and 5G support. It will also run on ColorOS 11.2 right out of the box.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance

According to previously leaked renders, the OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The device is expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will reportedly feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro sensor. On the front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on the latest ColorOS 11.2 UI and pack a 4,400mAh (dual-cell) battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability