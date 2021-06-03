Realme to launch two GT flagships in June and July

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:14 pm

Realme to launch two GT smartphones in the global markets

Realme will launch its flagship GT 5G model and a new camera-centric GT flagship smartphone in the global markets in June and July, respectively, the company has announced at the Realme 5G summit. To recall, the Realme GT 5G debuted in China in March with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in a glass back and vegan leather options.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

As per a recent leak, in Europe, the Realme GT 5G will be priced at around €400 (around Rs. 35,550) for the 8GB/128GB model and €450 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB/256GB version. The handset is also expected to be launched in India in June.

Investment

Realme will invest $300 million in next two years

At the 5G summit, Realme has also revealed its roadmap for the next two years. The company will invest over $300 million and dedicate 90% of its resources for 5G technology's research and product development. Realme VP Madhav Sheth has also said that India and Europe will get 5G smartphones under the price segment of Rs. 10,000 by next year.