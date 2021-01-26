POCO's budget-range smartphone, the M3, has been officially teased in India via the company's social media handles. It is expected to be launched in February. To recall, the handset was unveiled globally last November. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

We let a few people try out our new phone. Things might’ve gotten out of hand. Click at your own risk. #POCOM3 pic.twitter.com/g8pzjld2ml — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 25, 2021

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

The POCO M3 features a waterdrop notch design, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the plastic panel houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 packs a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it offers an 8MP (f/2.1) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability