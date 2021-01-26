-
POCO M3 teased in India, expected to debut in FebruaryLast updated on Jan 26, 2021, 12:44 pm
POCO's budget-range smartphone, the M3, has been officially teased in India via the company's social media handles. It is expected to be launched in February. To recall, the handset was unveiled globally last November.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
We let a few people try out our new phone. Things might’ve gotten out of hand. Click at your own risk. #POCOM3 pic.twitter.com/g8pzjld2ml— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 25, 2021
Design and display
POCO M3: At a glance
The POCO M3 features a waterdrop notch design, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the plastic panel houses a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is available in POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The POCO M3 packs a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it offers an 8MP (f/2.1) camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO M3 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 in India will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in February. However, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.