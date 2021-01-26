The Indian Government has reportedly sent notices to Chinese app makers relaying that their existing bans will continue. The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more in September last year. PUBG Mobile was reportedly preparing for relaunch in India, but the government seems to have decided otherwise. Meanwhile, homegrown mobile game FAU-G is slated for launch on 26 January.

No mercy PUBG developers repeatedly appealed to reconsider ban, government adamant

PUBG mobile had reportedly approached the Indian Government on numerous occasions with requests to reconsider the ban. But the government didn't entertain the requests. Recently, PUBG's parent company Krafton Inc. cut ties with Tencent, and appointed Aneesh Aravind as new Country Manager for India, rekindling the hope of a relaunch. The notice served recently indicates PUBG might not make a comeback in India soon.

Homemade Made-in-India game FAU-G prepares for Republic Day launch

Capitalizing on the PUBG ban, Bengaluru-based nCore Games is launching FAU-G for Android on January 26. The game has been developed in India and is being promoted by actor Akshay Kumar. FAU-G follows a mission-driven single-player narrative from the perspective of Indian soldiers guarding the country's borders. The first chapter, playable on launch day, is based on the brutal conflict in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

Firm decisions TikTok acknowledges receiving notice, confirms compliance

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned the Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act over fears of misappropriation of user data by app developers and the Chinese Government. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed receipt of the government's latest notice. The company intends to comply with the law and address any concerns the government may have in its subsequent reply.

Following suit MeitY suspicious of Chinese app practices, US followed India's initiative