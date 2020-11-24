The central government on Tuesday decided to ban 43 mobile applications for being "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of India. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Earlier this year, the Centre had decided to block hundreds of Chinese apps amid a border row with the neighbor.

Details Apps banned based on 'comprehensive reports' from cyber crime center

MeitY said the action was taken based on inputs which revealed that the apps were "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order," the Ministry said. MeitY decided to block the 43 apps based on "comprehensive reports" from the Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, it added.

Apps Which apps have been blocked?

Among the apps that have been blocked in the government's latest move are: AliSuppliers Mobile App; Alibaba Workbench; AliExpress-Smarter Shopping, Better Living; Alipay Cashier; Lalamove India-Delivery App; Drive with Lalamove India; Snack Video; CamCard-Business Card Reader; CamCard-BCR (Western); Soul-Follow the soul to find you; Chinese Social-Free Online Dating Video App & Chat; Date in Asia-Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, etc.

Twitter Post You can see the full list here

Govt issues a new order banning 43 more apps in India pic.twitter.com/3RY9hGdnmP — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 24, 2020

History Several apps, including TikTok, WeChat, PUBG, already banned

Earlier in June, India had blocked 59 mobile apps, including TikTok, SHAREit, WeChat, and many others under the IT Act Section 69A. Later, on September 2, India had blocked 118 more apps, including PUBG, under the same section. Most of the apps that have been banned are Chinese and the move came after the escalation of the Indo-China border row.

Border row What is the Indo-China border row?