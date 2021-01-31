-
Single 6GB RAM variant for POCO M3 smartphone in IndiaLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 03:51 pm
Prior to its launch in India on February 2, POCO has put up a tweet saying that its M3 handset will be available in a single 6GB RAM variant here.
The device is also expected to have a 6.53-inch screen, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a triple camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery akin to the global variant launched last year.
Here's our roundup.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the company's tweet
More is never enough. Until it comes to our RAM. #POCOM3 arriving with 6GB RAM only in India.— POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2021
Mark the date: 2nd Feb @ 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/npDCHkpSMb pic.twitter.com/X7FQPNV7gw
Design and display
POCO M3: At a glance
The POCO M3 will sport an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup packed within a rectangular frame.
It will have a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The POCO M3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there will be a single 8MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO M3 should draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The device will run on MIUI 12 and should pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
All latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port should be supported.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 in India will be revealed on February 2. However, going by its US pricing ($165.99), it should cost around Rs. 12,000 in India.