Prior to its launch in India on February 2, POCO has put up a tweet saying that its M3 handset will be available in a single 6GB RAM variant here. The device is also expected to have a 6.53-inch screen, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a triple camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery akin to the global variant launched last year. Here's our roundup.

The POCO M3 will sport an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup packed within a rectangular frame. It will have a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The POCO M3 will sport a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there will be a single 8MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

The POCO M3 should draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will run on MIUI 12 and should pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. All latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port should be supported.

