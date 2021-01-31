-
iPhone 13 could combine in-display fingerprint sensor with Face IDLast updated on Jan 31, 2021, 02:29 pm
-
Apple continues its trend of being a couple of years behind the curve. After having its Face ID gambit ruined by face masks, the iPhone maker finally seems ready to give in to consumer demand for in-display fingerprint scanning.
Multiple reports now suggest that Apple might incorporate in-display fingerprint scanning to work in conjunction with existing Face ID hardware for the upcoming iPhone 13.
-
-
Tipsters confirm
Noted Apple analyst predicts return of Touch ID in 2021
-
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed back in 2019 that Apple has been working on implementing hybrid Face ID and Touch ID solutions. That was before face masks made Face ID a public health risk, as removing the mask increases the risk of COVID-19 infection.
Kuo had predicted the return of Touch ID this year and, sure enough, several reliable tipsters now echo this sentiment.
-
Downgrade
Apple might use inferior optical fingerprint tech instead of ultrasonic
-
A WSJ report cites a former Apple employee confirming that the company has been working on an optical in-display fingerprint scanning system. This is a major departure from Samsung's ultrasound-based fingerprint sensor, which is based on Qualcomm's proprietary technology.
Optical fingerprint scanners are considered inferior, both from the usability and security perspective, as they can be fooled with high-resolution images of fingerprints.
-
Old and new
Hybrid optical-capacitive setup might prove to be good enough
-
Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are more secure due to their ability to read depth information, while also being tolerant to wet fingers. Their prohibitive cost has restricted them to a few Samsung flagships so far.
However, Apple could combine optical scanning with its existing capacitive fingerprint acquisition to create a more secure system. Combining these technologies in an in-display configuration isn't a trivial affair, though.
-
Qualcomm tech
Kuo begs to differ; bets on ultrasonic sensor instead
-
Kuo, however, maintains that Apple will use Qualcomm's ultrasonic sensor instead. This should allow the iPhone 13 to assign a much larger portion of the display for the purpose, while also living up to Apple's standards of security.
These conflicting rumors are also punctuated by separate speculation of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, just like Apple has already implemented in the iPad Air.