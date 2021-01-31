Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 12:35 am

Samsung was granted a patent for a "dual slidable electronic device" in March 2020, and the documentation was released this month. The renders from LetsGoDigital reveal an elaborate mechanism to transform a 6-inch screen into an 8-inch tablet. The normal-looking device packs a rolling screen, a chain-link frame, and a flexible material at the back allowing the phone to extend width-wise.

Not another Fold Samsung's concept takes the battle to LG Rollable from CES

Similar to the LG Rollable smartphone teased at CES, Samsung's implementation aims to eliminate the ugly crease and visual bulk associated with foldable devices. On Thursday, during an earnings call, Samsung Display's Senior Vice-President Kwon-Young Choi confirmed that the company will fortify its presence in the display market through innovative form factors like rollable and sliding displays.

30% more screen Expanding display indicates multi-stage locking; could be more rigid

The concept renders show the display and the rear panel of the phone curl into the interior of the device when collapsed. The expansion of the screen along the width is made possible using a wear-resistant rack and motorized dual-pinion arrangement. The mechanism aids structural rigidity and could potentially allow multi-stage locking, which should allow granular extension of the screen.

Electric assist Rollable design features electric extension and retraction, chain link frame

The device seems to house electric motors within the tubular structures and allow the screen to be extended and retracted. Structural rigidity in the extended position seems to be maintained by a unique chain link system, which allows the device's outer frame to stretch along the width. The exact chassis design, however, hasn't been elaborated on in the patent document.

Advanced R&D Samsung's sliding displays on cards, could push new form factors