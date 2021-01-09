Samsung has announced the latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 as a successor to the original Galaxy Chromebook that debuted in January last year. However, the new model is far from an upgrade. Instead, if you look closely, it is mostly the same as the 2020 model but with downgraded hardware and a much cheaper price-tag. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: At a glance

The Chromebook 2 offers the same 2-in-1 form factor with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the device in various modes. It is 13.9mm thick and weighs at 1.23kg, making it 4mm thicker and 190 grams heavier than the first generation Chromebook. There is also no 4K AMOLED screen on offer. Instead, the 2021 model has a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) QLED touchscreen.

Information Under the hood

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered by either Intel Celeron 5205U or 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card), and Intel UHD Graphics. Under the hood, it packs a 45.5WHr battery.

Features Chromebook 2 does not come with a built-in stylus

The Chromebook 2 has stylus support but it does not come bundled with one. However, what it offers is an HD (720p) webcam, a backlit lattice keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and 5W stereo speakers along with Smart AMP sound support. In terms of connectivity, the Chrome OS-powered device has two USB Type-C ports, a headphone/microphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information Pricing and availability