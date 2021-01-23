If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone, this might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 5,410 on the marked price of the iPhone 12 mini. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount of Rs. 4,500 with SBI Credit Card. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 12 mini (64GB storage variant) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 64,490 (MRP: Rs. 69,900). You can avail a discount of Rs. 4,500 by making payment through SBI Credit Card. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 12,400. Notably, the deal will end tonight.

Design and display iPhone 12 mini: At a glance

The iPhone 12 mini features an aluminium-glass body with a wide notch, ultra-slim bezels, and an IP68-rated build quality. It also offers Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Blue, Green, Black, White, and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood