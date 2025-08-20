HBO's 'Harry Potter' series: Weasley siblings revealed

The upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series has revealed new cast members for Ron Weasley 's siblings. Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland will play Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner will portray Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane has been cast as Ginny Weasley. The announcement was made with a photo of the on-screen siblings, including Alastair Stout as Ron .

Casting details Cast of Weasley siblings revealed The HBO Instagram post introducing the new Weasley children read: "Meet the new Weasley children in HBO's #HarryPotter series: Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley join Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley." The roles of Bill and Charlie, the eldest sons of the family, are yet to be revealed.

Ensemble cast Meet the star-studded cast of 'Harry Potter' series The Harry Potter series also features a star-studded ensemble cast. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy are some of the notable names. The trio of young actors, Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Stout (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione), were selected from over 30,000 auditions last year.