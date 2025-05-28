HBO's 'Harry Potter' series has its Harry, Hermione, and Ron
What's the story
HBO and Warner Bros. have finally announced the lead actors for their upcoming Harry Potter series.
The golden trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, who'll take on Harry Potter; Arabella Stanton has been cast as the know-it-all witch Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is set to portray the famous ginger, Ronald Weasley.
The announcement comes after an extensive audition process that reportedly saw over 30,000 young actors vying for the iconic roles.
Production details
'Harry Potter' series to begin production this summer
The Harry Potter series, which was announced in April 2023, is set to begin filming this summer.
The show will be based on JK Rowling's seven Harry Potter books, with each season dedicated to one book.
This new adaptation follows the original film franchise that starred the now-iconic Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.
Statement
Showrunners expressed excitement over new cast members
Francesca Gardiner, the executive producer and showrunner of the series, along with director Mark Mylod, expressed their excitement over the new cast.
They said in a statement, "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."
They also thanked all the children who auditioned for the golden trio parts.
Ensemble cast
'Harry Potter' series features an ensemble cast
The Harry Potter series boasts a star-studded ensemble cast.
John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
The show is executive-produced and written by Gardiner, with Mylod directing many episodes for HBO.