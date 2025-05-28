What's the story

HBO and Warner Bros. have finally announced the lead actors for their upcoming Harry Potter series.

The golden trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, who'll take on Harry Potter; Arabella Stanton has been cast as the know-it-all witch Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is set to portray the famous ginger, Ronald Weasley.

The announcement comes after an extensive audition process that reportedly saw over 30,000 young actors vying for the iconic roles.