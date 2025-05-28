Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for S05 at Max
What's the story
HBO Max has announced the renewal of its Emmy-winning comedy series, Hacks, for a fifth season.
The announcement comes just before the fourth season finale airs on Thursday.
The show, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, has been a top-five series on Max since its fourth-season premiere in the US and a top-10 series globally.
It has received 48 Emmy nominations since Season 1, with a win for Outstanding Comedy Series in its third year.
Official statement
Universal TV president 'thrilled' about 'Hacks' renewal
Erin Underhill, President of Universal TV, expressed her excitement over the show's renewal.
She said, "Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper and more iconic with time."
"We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max."
Max reported that the newest season of Hacks is on track to be the show's most successful yet.
New faces
'Hacks' Season 4 introduced new cast members
The fourth season of Hacks welcomed several new cast members.
Including Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Katy Sullivan, and many more.
The series also features Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, among others.