What's the story

HBO Max has announced the renewal of its Emmy-winning comedy series, Hacks, for a fifth season.

The announcement comes just before the fourth season finale airs on Thursday.

The show, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, has been a top-five series on Max since its fourth-season premiere in the US and a top-10 series globally.

It has received 48 Emmy nominations since Season 1, with a win for Outstanding Comedy Series in its third year.