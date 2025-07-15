Presenting lowest totals successfully defended at Lord's

England claimed a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. The match ended on Day 5, with India attempting to chase a target of 193 runs. However, they fell short (170) despite Ravindra Jadeja 's valiant 61*. As per Cricbuzz, England successfully defended the fourth-lowest target at Lord's in Test cricket. Here's the list (top three).

#1 Australia: 124 vs England, 1888 The first Test on this list dates back to 1888. It was the series opener at Lord's involving hosts England and Australia. Australia recorded the only 100-plus score of the match (116), with the hosts perishing for 53 in response. Australia were also bundled out for 60, giving England a 124-run target. Charlie Turner and JJ Ferris took fifers as England perished for 62.

#2 England: 182 vs Ireland, 2019 Days after winning the 2019 ODI World Cup at Lord's, England were staring at a historic defeat against Ireland on the same ground. In the one-off Test, England were bowled out for 85 in the first innings. Ireland gained a notable lead by scoring 207. However, England bounced back with a 303-run second-innings total. Chasing 182, Ireland were bowled out for 38.