Joe Root tops batting chart at Lord's in Tests: Stats 

As Team India gears up to face England in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series on July 10, all eyes will be on Joe Root . The match will be played at Lord's, a venue where Root has left an indelible mark with his batting prowess. He is, in fact, the highest run-scorer at this historic ground in Tests. Let's dissect his numbers.

Numbers Seven Test tons at Lord's As per ESPNcricinfo, Root's impressive record at Lord's reads 2,022 runs in 22 matches at an average of 54.64. Graham Gooch (2,015) is the only other batter with 2,000-plus Test runs here. Root has tallied seven tons at Lord's, the most for any batter. His overall tally of 14 50-plus scores here is only second to Alastair Cook's 16.

Information Second-highest average at Lord's Root's average of 54.64 at Lord's is only second to Kevin Pietersen's 56.13 among batters with at least 900 runs here. Meanwhile, no other batter has managed even 1,000 Test runs at Lord's since Root's maiden appearance here in 2013.

Double-century A historic double-century in 2014 In 2014, Root became just the ninth England batter to have slammed a double-century in Test cricket at Lord's. He achieved the feat in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in 2014. Although the match ended in a draw, Root's unbeaten 200* earned him a place on the Honors Board. In 2023, Ollie Pope entered the elite list, having slammed 205 against Ireland.

Elite list Twin hundreds in 2024 Last year, Root became the fourth batter to hammer twin tons in a Test at Lord's, having scored 143 and 103 versus Sri Lanka. Here are the other batters on that list: 106 & 107 - George Headley (WI) vs ENG, 1939. 333 & 123 - Graham Gooch (ENG) vs IND, 1990. 103 & 101* - Michael Vaughan (ENG) vs WI, 2004.

Numbers Root vs India at Lord's Against Team India, Root has played three Tests at Lord's and scored 311 runs in five innings at an average of 77.75. Gooch (588) and Pietersen (374) are the only batters with more Test runs against India at Lord's. Root's last assignment against India here saw him score 180* and 33, in 2021. His efforts, however, went in vain as England lost that contest.

Root vs India Nearly 3,000 Test runs vs India Root has overall scored a whopping 2,955 runs against India across 32 Tests at 56.82. He is already the leading run-scorer against India. Root owns 10 tons and 12 half-centuries against India in the format. Only Australia's Steve Smith (11) owns more Test hundreds against India. 1,683 of Root's runs against India have come in home Tests at 70.12.