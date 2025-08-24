Kane Williamson slams his maiden half-century in The Hundred: Stats 

Kane Williamson , the captain of London Spirit, has scored his maiden half-century in The Hundred tournament. He achieved this milestone during a match against Southern Brave on August 23 at Lord's. His stellar performance helped London Spirit secure a crucial 47-run victory over Southern Brave in the 26th match of The Hundred 2025.

Match details Williamson's quick-fire half-century Williamson's innings came after a string of quiet performances in the 2025 tournament. He partnered with Ashton Turner for the third wicket, scoring a quick-fire half-century off just 26 balls. His innings was a mix of classic strokes and power hitting, including two sixes off England pacer Jofra Archer. Williamson scored 53 runs off 28 balls at a strike rate of 189.29 before falling to Archer. He smoked four fours and three sixes.

Team performance Williamson's knock bolsters London Spirit's innings Williamson's knock helped London Spirit post a strong total of 186/4 in their 100 balls. The team had a flying start with openers David Warner (25) and Jamie Smie (44), but Michael Bracewell's double strike impacted the innings. Besides Williamson, the likes of Ashton Turner (22), Sean Dickson (18*), and Jamie Overton (16*) as London Spirit recorded a strong total.

Match outcome Southern Brave falter in run chase Chasing a target of 187, Southern Brave got off to a shaky start with early wickets falling. Jason Roy and James Coles tried to build some momentum but their dismissals in quick succession opened the floodgates for London Spirit. Laurie Evans scored a brisk 37 off 21 balls but couldn't get enough support from the lower order as Brave collapsed from 111/4 to 139 all out in just 92 balls.