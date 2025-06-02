Joe Root: Decoding his crunch ODI stats versus West Indies
What's the story
England cricket team batter, Joe Root, made history on June 1, Sunday. Root became the highest run-scorer for England in ODI cricket, surpassing former ace Eoin Morgan.
Root attained the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Notably, Root ended up scoring an unbeaten 166 in England's win.
We decode his ODI stats vs WI.
Series
Root has been in top form in the ongoing series
Root scored 57 runs in the first ODI, playing a pivotal part in helping England score 400/8 in 50 overs.
Root was part of two fifty-plus stands and scored 57 runs from 65 balls. England won the match by a record 238 runs at Edgbaston.
In the 2nd ODI, Root smashed 166* from 139 balls, helping England chase down WI's score of 308.
Vs WI
9 fifty-plus scores versus West Indies for Root
In 19 matches (17 innings), Root owns 1,017 runs versus WI at a sensational average of 79. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has struck at 94.13 (4s: 91, 6s: 5).
Root has slammed 5 hundreds and 4 fifties. He registered his highest score on Sunday (166*).
Versus WI at home, Root has 520 runs at 130.25. In away matches, he has 506 runs at 56.22.
Do you know?
WI the 3rd team against whom Root has 1,000-plus runs
West Indies are now the 3rd team against whom Root has scored 1,000-plus ODI runs. Root has 1,178 runs versus Sri Lanka at 62. He also owns another 1,048 runs against New Zealand at 47.63.
Overall stats
Root averages 49.18 in ODIs
Overall in ODIs, Root has now raced past 7,000 runs. He has smashed 7,082 runs at 49.18 from 179 matches (168 innings). In addition to 18 tons, he has also hammered 42 fifties.
Root owns 3,562 runs at home, averaging 48.79. In away matches (home of opposition), he has smashed 2,720 runs at 53.20.
In neutral venues, he has amassed 800 runs at 42.10.