England cricket team batter, Joe Root, made history on June 1, Sunday. Root became the highest run-scorer for England in ODI cricket, surpassing former ace Eoin Morgan.

Root attained the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Notably, Root ended up scoring an unbeaten 166 in England's win.

