What's the story

Former West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has voiced his displeasure over Cricket West Indies's (CWI) recent decision to remove Rovman Powell as T20I captain.

The 31-year-old was replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope on Monday.

The development came as Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite vacated his position.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe stated that the decision was made following the advice of head coach Daren Sammy.