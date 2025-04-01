Bravo criticizes CWI for Rovman Powell's removal as T20I skipper
What's the story
Former West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has voiced his displeasure over Cricket West Indies's (CWI) recent decision to remove Rovman Powell as T20I captain.
The 31-year-old was replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope on Monday.
The development came as Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite vacated his position.
CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe stated that the decision was made following the advice of head coach Daren Sammy.
Leadership legacy
Powell's tenure as captain
Powell assumed the T20I captaincy in May 2023 and guided the team to series wins against India, England, and South Africa at home.
Bascombe praised Powell's contributions, saying that he "ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket."
He also noted Powell's immense contribution to taking their T20I side to new heights and thanked him for his efforts.
Coach's endorsement
Sammy supports Hope's appointment as T20I captain
Sammy endorsed Hope's appointment, calling it a "progressive shift for West Indies cricket." He emphasized Hope's success with the ODI in the last 18 months.
Sammy praised Hope's ability to marry intuitive "decision-making with analytical precision, using detailed match data and player-performance insights to formulate strategies for the team's evolution."
Dissent
Bravo highlights injustice toward players
Bravo, the Windies legend, has disagreed with the decision to remove Powell from his T20I role.
Bravo, who is currently associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as a bowling coach, took to social media to express his support for Powell.
The former criticized CWI for what he termed as "injustice toward players," and expressed disappointment over the treatment of players in this context.
Stats
Key numbers of Brathwaite and Powell
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brathwaite led WI 39 times in whites, recording 10 wins, 22 defeats, and 7 draws. He scored 2,348 runs at 31.72, including four tons, in this period.
On the other hand, Powell took the Windies to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and improved their ranking from ninth to fifth (ICC T20I rankings).