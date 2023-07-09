Sports

West Indies vs India, Test series: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 09, 2023 | 10:55 am 3 min read

India have not lost to WI in Tests since 2002 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies are set to host India in a two-match Test series, starting July 12 in Dominica. The opening game will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Though India will certainly head into the series as favorites, the Caribbean team cannot be taken lightly in home conditions. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Team India own 22 wins and 30 defeats in 98 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 15 of the 28 Tests against WI while losing just two. The remaining 11 games were drawn affairs.

WI's home record against India

At home, West Indies boast 16 wins and nine defeats against India in 51 Tests. As many as 26 games were drawn. WI are searching for their first Test series win against India since 2002. Meanwhile, India have won their last four Test series in Caribbean Islands, in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2019. The 2019 affair was a 2-0 whitewash.

WI's recent home record

Since 2020, WI have lost just one of their five Test series at home. South Africa thrashed them 2-0 in June 2021. In this period, they defeated Bangladesh and England by 2-0 and 1-0 margins, respectively. The tally also includes drawn series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hence, Kraigg Brathwaite's team cannot be taken lightly in home conditions.

Their performance in the last WTC cycle

India finished second in the 2021-23 WTC points table. They played 18 games (excluding the final), won 10, and lost five. Three of their games were drawn. Rohit Sharma's men lost to Australia by 209 runs in the final last month. Meanwhile, WI finished eighth in the nine-team standings with four wins and seven defeats in 13 games (Draws: 2).

Here are India's key performers

Ravichandran Ashwin owns 60 wickets at 21.85 and 552 runs at 50.18 against WI in 11 Tests. His fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scalped 47 wickets at 23.68 besides scoring 721 runs at 36.04 in the last WTC cycle. Virat Kohli has scored 822 runs against WI at 43.26 (100s: 2). Ajinkya Rahane scored 89 and 46 in the recent WTC final.

Here are West Indies's key performers

Alzarri Joseph was WI's highest wicket-taker in the last WTC cycle with 41 wickets in 10 games at 28.09. At home, Jason Holder has scored 1,679 runs at 38.15 besides scalping 92 wickets at 23.39. WI skipper Brathwaite scored 994 runs at an average of 43.21 in the last WTC cycle. Kemar Roach owns 261 wickets in 77 Tests at 27.44.

Here are the approaching milestones

Shubman Gill needs 79 runs to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli is just 21 short of completing 8,500 runs in India whites. Holder is eight shy of completing 100 wickets in home conditions. Jermaine Blackwood (2,839) can touch the 3,000-run mark in the longest format. West Indies's wicketkeeper-batter can also touch the 1,000-run mark in Tests. He requires 143 runs.

