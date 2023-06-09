Sports

WTC Final: Shardul Thakur slams his fourth Test fifty

WTC Final: Shardul Thakur slams his fourth Test fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 09, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Thakur has smashed three Test fifties in England

Shardul Thakur played a stunning knock against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Thakur couldn't have selected a better time to slam his fourth Test fifty as India were reeling 152/6. He showed great determination and stitched a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to take India to safer shores. His 109-ball 51 was laced with six boundaries. Here's more.

A gritty knock from Thakur

Often not given enough credit for his batting, Thakur proved why he can be backed as an all-rounder in all formats of the game. Having lost KS Bharat early on Day 3, India were in trouble but Thakur played splendidly to add 109 runs alongside Rahane, taking India beyond the 260-run mark. He looked scrappy early on, but with time he settled down.

His stellar batting record in England

Thakur has amassed 173 runs in four Test matches in England at an average of 28.83. The bowling all-rounder who is known for playing his shots has slammed three fifties at a strike rate of 66.28. Versus England, he has 122 runs here (50s: 2).

A look at his Test numbers

Courtesy of his fifty, Thakur completed 305 Test runs in only his ninth Test match. He owns an average of 21.78 and has batted at a healthy strike rate of 64.07. Overall, he has slammed four Test fifties. His numbers are decent as a bowling all-rounder considering he has played the top teams. In bowling, he has snapped 29 wickets at 25.63 (1 fifer).

Third consecutive Test fifty at the Oval

This was Thakur's third consecutive Test fifty at the Oval in three Tests. He has now equaled Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border with the most consecutive 50-plus scores at the Oval in Tests. 3 - Sir Don Bradman (1930-1934) 3 - Allan Border (1985-1989) 3 - Shardul Thakur (2021-2023)

Share this timeline