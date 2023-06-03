Sports

WTC Final: Ashwin vs Jadeja in Tests outside Asia

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have fared decently in overseas Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will look to end their drought for an ICC trophy in the upcoming World Test Championship final versus Australia. London's Kennington Oval will host this duel, starting on June 7. Finalizing the playing XI would be India's primary challenge. If India decide to field four pacers, only one of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin can play. Here we decode their overseas stats.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja and Ashwin are among the top all-rounders going around in Test cricket.

However, as both are spinners, the two have not often played together in overseas Tests.

As Jadeja's batting stocks have gone up in recent times, he is likely to get the nod if India opt to field just a solitary spinner.

Notably, both players have tasted decent success in overseas Tests.

Their bowling numbers outside Asia

In terms of bowling, Ashwin has a slight edge over Jadeja in Tests outside Asia. While the offie owns 87 wickets in 28 Tests in this regard, the left-arm spinner has 57 wickets in 22 Tests. The latter (36) is not much behind Ashwin (36.18) in terms of average in these Tests. While Ashwin has two, Jadeja has a solitary fifer in these games.

Here are their batting numbers

The two all-rounders have also played some significant knocks in Tests outside Asia. Ashwin has scored 1,081 runs in these matches at 24.56. The tally includes two fifties and as many tons. Jadeja has scored 981 runs in these Tests at a higher average of 29.72. He has smashed six fifties and a solitary hundred in these games.

Decoding their numbers in England

Coming to Tests on England soil, Ashwin has returned with 18 wickets in seven games at 28.11. With the bat, he has clobbered 261 runs in the nation at 23.72. Jadeja has 23 wickets in 11 Tests in England at 46.08. He has raced to 594 runs in these games at 29.7 with the help of three fifties and a solitary ton.

Here are their overall numbers

The ninth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, Ashwin has raced to 474 wickets in 92 Tests at 23.93 (5W: 32, 10W: 7). With the willow, he owns 3,129 runs at 26.97 with the help of 13 fifties and five tons. Jadeja boasts 2,658 runs in 64 Tests 35.91, including 18 fifties and three centuries. He also has 264 wickets at 24.22 (5W: 12, 10W: 2).