IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Visitors bundled out for 263

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 17, 2023, 04:22 pm 2 min read

India have bowled Australia out for 263 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have bowled Australia out for 263 on Day 1 of the second Test match in Delhi. Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the wickets as the Aussies folded in the 3rd session. Australia were off to a good start before losing their way in the middle. Two fifty-plus stands helped Australia get past 250. Here are further details.

Khawaja shines for Australia

Usman Khawaja scored 81 from 125 deliveries. His knock was laced with 12 fours and a six. He was part of a 50-run opening stand alongside David Warner before adding another crucial partnership with Marnus Labuschagne. Khawaja has raced to 4,249 runs at 47.21. He slammed his 20th fifty for the Aussies.

Indian bowlers do a fine job

Shami led the way for India, claiming four wickets for 60 runs. He got the valuable wicket of Warner (14) to break the opening stand. Shami has raced to 223 scalps at 27.00. Ashwin finished with 3/57. He became the second Indian to claim 100 wickets versus Australia after Anil Kumble (111). Jadeja also took a three-fer, breaching a mark of 250 scalps (252).

Handscomb scores an unbeaten fifty

Peter Handscomb did well and added valuable runs alongside Pat Cummins for the 7th wicket. He remained unbeaten on 72, having slammed nine fours. He also breached the 1,000-run mark (1,043) at 40.12. He slammed his 5th fifty.