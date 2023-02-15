Sports

Chetan Sharma embroiled in shocking controversy: Here's all we know

Chetan Sharma embroiled in shocking controversy: Here's all we know

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 15, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

Sharma claimed that the BCCI did not favor Rohit but was against Kohli

Chetan Sharma, the BCCI's chairman of selectors, has come under the scanner after Zee News conducted a sting operation on him. He allegedly revealed classified selection matters alongside internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. Sharma also claimed that the BCCI did not favor Rohit Sharma but was against Kohli. This controversy has put Sharma's future as the selector in jeopardy.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma, a former Indian international, was reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's ouster in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Notably, the national selectors are bounded by contract and are not supposed to speak to the media.

However, Sharma, during the sting operation, made several sensational claims.

He even stated that some players take injections to attain match fitness.

Kohli's captaincy controversies

Kohli was embroiled in controversies after leaving India's T20I captaincy in 2021. The then-BCCI president Ganguly revealed the board had asked Kohli to continue as T20I captain. However, the latter denied the same, stating his decision was "received well". The BCCI then sacked Kohli as ODI captain. Kohli later conceded that the board informed him about this decision 90 minutes before the official announcement.

And, controversies followed!

As speculations regarding T20I captaincy were rife, Kohli was removed as India's ODI skipper. As per him, the selectors informed him before the announcement of India's squad for SA Tests. Defending the board's decision, chief selector Sharma had said, "When you're in the middle of the series, you can't always say such things. You decide only when the selectors start thinking about that format."

Ganguly asked Kohli to reconsider his decision: Sharma

Notably, Ganguly had claimed that Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision to quit T20I captaincy. However, Kohli stated that no such request was made. Sharma revealed that Ganguly did ask Kohli to reconsider in a video conference but the latter might not have heard. He even alleged that Kohli's ego got hurt and he tried to defame Ganguly in the media.

We were against Kohli: Sharma

Sharma, who got involved in the sting operation conducted by Zee News, stated that the board was "not favoring Rohit as a captain, it just against Virat Kohli". "BCCI took advantage of Virat's poor form and removed him from the captaincy. They should not treat the country's number-one batter like this. Shameful," Sharma added in his statements.