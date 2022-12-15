Sports

'Kohli hungry for runs,' says Dravid: His recent Test record

Dec 15, 2022

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, feels Virat Kohli remains hungry for runs across formats. In a recent interview, the former revealed that Kohli has been "training harder than ever" lately. Kohli fell for just one in India's first innings in the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh. Earlier this year, he struck his 44th ODI ton in the 3rd ODI.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli seems to have regained his Midas touch, having slammed a ton each in T20I (at the Asia Cup) and ODI cricket this year.

He finished as the leading run-scorer of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

However, Kohli is yet to be at his best in the longest format.

As has been the case, Kohli continues to receive the backing of coach Dravid.

Dravid continues to back Kohli

Dravid stated that Kohli has always been hungry for runs and that the intensity of his training remains the same regardless of results. "His training is hard as I've ever seen him. That never changes, irrespective of whether he's doing well or not. I think it's a great lesson for a lot of young players coming into the group," Dravid told Sony Sports Network.

Kohli's Test stats since 2020

Kohli scored his last Test century during the Day/Night match against Bangladesh in November 2019. He averages just 26.45 in the format ever since. Kohli scored 893 runs from 19 Tests with the best score of 79 in this period. The tally includes just six half-centuries. Kohli has recorded as many as four ducks in Tests since November 30, 2019.

Kohli averages 27.62 in 2022 (Tests)

In 2022, Kohli has racked up 221 runs from eight Test innings so far. Kohli's average of 27.62 (in 2022) is his lowest since 2012 (given he played five-plus matches in a year). Kohli averaged 19.33 in 2020 but featured in just three Tests that year. Besides 2020 and 2022, he has scored at least two 50+ scores in a year since his debut.

Kohli's overall Test average dropped below 50 in 2022

Kohli had a new low in March when his Test average dropped below 50. Before that, Kohli was the only batter with an average of over 50 in each of the three formats. His average went below 50 for the first time since August 2017.

Kohli has over 8,000 Test runs

Kohli is one of the greatest batters across formats. Earlier this year, he became the sixth Indian batter to complete 8,000 runs in the format. In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has smashed 8,075 runs from 103 Tests. He has a brilliant conversion rate, having slammed 27 tons and 28 fifties. Kohli owns seven double-tons, the most by an Indian in Tests.

Kohli's golden period

Between January 2016 and November 2019, Kohli smashed 10,331 runs from just 158 international matches at an incredible average of 71.24. He slammed 36 centuries and seven double-tons during the period. His average in Tests: 66.79, ODIs: 83.73, and T20Is: 55.15.