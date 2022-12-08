Sports

Rohit, Sen, and Chahar ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

Rohit suffered a thumb injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team India, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. The trio sustained different injuries during the series. The same has largely hampered India's campaign. Having lost the first two games, the visitors can only play for pride in the third ODI. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit sustained a blow in his left thumb while fielding during the second ODI.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital for scans.

The designated India opener batted at number nine in the contest and played a valiant 51*- run knock despite the discomfort.

Chahar could bowl only three overs due to a hamstring injury. Sen sat out of the match with a stiff back.

Rahul Dravid confirms the trio's ouster

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid put a stamp on trio's ouster after the contest. As per him, a call on Rohit's participation in the Test leg of the tour will be taken only after the arrival of his reports. Notably, India are to play two Test matches against Bangladesh, which are a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Here is Rahul Dravid's statement

"Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series," stated Dravid in the press conference. "Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not, I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that," he added

Rohit shares an update on his injury

Though Rohit stated his thumb isn't in great shape, he confirmed that there's no fracture. "It (the thumb) is not too great. There was a bit of dislocation on the finger and some stitches," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. "Luckily, it's not a fracture and so that's a good thing, that's a positive, which is why I could come out and bat."

Rohit played a valiant knock despite an injury

The Indian skipper sustained the injury while fielding at the second slip. Rohit's thumb got injured, and he immediately left the field. However, seeing India reeling at 207/7 while chasing 272, he arrived at number nine and played a valiant knock. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 28-ball 51 (4s: 3, 6s: 5). India, however, narrowly lost the contest by five runs.

Chahar continues to deal with fitness issues

Chahar has missed several important assignments due to injuries this year. He tore a quadricep muscle during India's T20I series against West Indies in February. While undergoing rehab, he sustained a back issue and got ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Though he made a comeback, a stiff back ruled him out of the South Africa ODI series.

Who can come in as possible replacements?

Ishan Kishan is most likely to replace Rohit and bat at the top. Uncapped players Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi are the other options in the batting department. As there aren't any other pacers in the announced squad, the team management might include left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who played the series opener. He was dismissed for a duck and couldn't take any wicket.