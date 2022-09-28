Sports

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

The Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, is hosting the 1st T20I

After beating Australia 2-1, India are set to take on South Africa in the first of three-T20I series. Earlier, the five-match T20I series between India and SA ended in a draw. India look to maintain their incredible record at home, while SA are yet to lose a T20I series in India. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams Here are the two teams

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, will host the first T20I. This venue has hosted just two T20Is so far. India lost the last fixture here, having failed to defend 170 against the West Indies. The pitch is expected to assist the batters throughout the match. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information SA toured India for five T20Is earlier this year

Earlier this year, South Africa toured India for a five-T20I series. It ended in a 2-2 draw after the series decider in Bengaluru got washed out. India had bounced back in the third and fourth T20Is after losing the first two.

Series SA yet to lose a T20I series in India

South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak in white-ball cricket in India since 2010. They have not lost a limited-overs series in the nation in this period. The Proteas last lost a series in India when Sachin Tendulkar struck the first-ever double hundred in men's ODIs. To date, SA have won one and drawn two T20I series in India.

Streak India maintain their unbeaten streak at home

On the other hand, India haven't lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Since November 2019, India won seven back-to-back T20I series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). Overall, India are now unbeaten in 10 T20I series at home, the most by a team in home conditions. Australia recorded eight such series wins between 2006-10.