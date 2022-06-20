Sports

IND vs SA: Stats which defined the five-match T20I series

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 20, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

South Africa are yet to lose a limited-overs series on Indian soil since 2010 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa ended in a 2-2 draw after the series decider in Bengaluru got washed out. India had bounced back in the third and fourth T20Is after losing the first two. Meanwhile, South Africa are yet to lose a limited-overs series on Indian soil since 2010. Here are the notable stats from the recently-concluded series.

Streak India maintain their unbeaten streak in T20Is

India have not lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Since November 2019, India have won seven back-to-back T20I series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). Overall, India are now unbeaten in nine T20I series at home, the most by a team in home conditions. Australia recorded eight such series wins between 2006-10.

Streak SA yet to lose a T20I series in India

South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak in white-ball cricket in India since 2010. They have not lost a limited-overs series in the nation in this period. The Proteas last lost a series in India when Sachin Tendulkar struck the first-ever double hundred in men's ODIs. To date, SA have won one and drawn two T20I series in India.

Information Second-youngest Indian to lead in T20Is

Ahead of the series, Pant replaced injured KL Rahul as captain of India's T20I side. The former became the second-youngest Indian to lead in T20Is (24y 248d), after former middle-order batter Suresh Raina (23y 197d).

Bhuvi Most Player of the Series Awards by Indian pacers

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series. He scalped six wickets at an incredible average of 14.17. Bhuvi had the best economy rate by an Indian (6.07). He was named the Player of the Series for his astonishing performance. Bhuvneshwar now has four PoS awards in international cricket, the most by an Indian pacer.

Do you know? Another feat for Bhuvi!

Bhuvneshwar has become the first-ever Indian pacer to have won the Player of the Series award more than once in T20Is. He also bagged the award in the 2018 T20I series in South Africa. He averaged just 9.57 in the three-match series, taking seven wickets.

History Oldest Indian to score a T20I fifty

Dinesh Karthik featured in India's first-ever T20 International in December 2006, against South Africa (Johannesburg). Nearly 16 years later, against the same opposition, the Indian wicket-keeper-batter brought up his maiden T20I half-century. The right-handed batter hammered 55 (27) against the Proteas in the fourth T20I on Friday. Karthik, 37, has become the oldest Indian to have registered a fifty in the format.

Score Highest T20I score by an Indian (number six or lower)

Karthik now has the highest score by an Indian at number six or lower in T20I cricket. He broke the record of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who slammed an unbeaten 52 against South Africa in 2018. Middle-order batter Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 50 against New Zealand in 2020. Other scores: 49 (Dhoni vs NZ, 2017), 48* (Dhoni vs Australia, 2012).

Numbers Other notable numbers

This is only the second time India have hosted a five-match T20I bilateral series (men's). Notably, the first was against England in 2021. Indian skipper Pant could not win the toss in the series. He lost the toss on all five occasions. Interestingly, he is the only Indian captain besides Virat Kohli to have not lost a home T20I series against SA.