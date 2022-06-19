Sports

India vs South Africa: Key takeaways from the T20I series

Written by V Shashank Jun 19, 2022, 10:02 pm 3 min read

The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa ended in a no-result owing to the heavy outpour in Bengaluru. With that, India recorded their second drawn series against the Proteas at home (2-2), having registered a 1-1 draw in 2019. India need to reflect on their performances given there's T20 World Cup later this year. Here are the takeaways from India's performance.

Pant Pant's poor run a sign of concern

Though supremely talented, Rishabh Pant had an abysmal run in the concluded five-match series against SA. His scores read 29 (16), 5(7), 6(8), and 17(23). He averaged 14.25 and struck at 105.55. Overall, Pant has 740 T20I runs at 23.12. A few more poor performances and Pant could lose his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

DK Karthik is in contention for T20 World Cup

Karthik, who made a T20I return after three years, was a huge plus for the Pant-led side in the series. He cashed in on his rip-roaring form from the IPL. He compiled 92 runs in four innings versus SA, averaging a phenomenal 46.00. Plus, he obliterated the rivals while striking at 158.62. His scores in the series read 1*, 30*, 6, and 55.

Pandya Pandya's resurgence as a finisher

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back to his vintage self. It all started with IPL 2022, wherein the hard-hitter belted 487 runs at 44.27 (four 50s). He led Gujarat Titans to a title in their maiden campaign. Thus, a lot was expected from Pandya heading into the series. The Gujarat cricketer showed consistency throughout, as he registered scores of 31*(12), 9(12), 31*(21), and 46(31).

Openers Team India's opening conundrum for T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan battered 206 runs at 41.20 (two 50s). That brings the problem of plenty for the T20 World Cup. India could form an opening duo of Kishan and Rohit Sharma, given the former's red-hot form. Else, they could consider the proven duo of KL Rahul and Rohit. However, Rahul hasn't played a T20I since November 2021 and is quite susceptible to injuries.

Avesh Can Avesh make the cut?

Avesh Khan has had promising runs in IPL 2021 and 2022, wherein he scalped 22 and 18 scalps, respectively. He affected four wickets this series (economy 7.00). A hit-the-deck fast bowler, the 24-year-old has an outside chance of making India's squad for the mega T20 tournament. Avesh could be a nuisance for the rivals on the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia.

Harshal Patel The rise of Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has emerged as a wicket-taker in recent times. The T20 specialist has plenty of variations that make him a match-winner. Harshal was the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2022 (19 scalps). He has snared 14 scalps in T20Is played this year. The 31-year-old would be eyeing the T20 World Cup berth. His death-over tactics could be a deciding factor in Australia.

Pacers India boast a deadly pace attack

India have the right mixture of experience and competence in the pace line-up. Swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back and how. Bowling at a mouth-dropping economy of 7.14, the right-armer has picked 23 T20 wickets this year. Then there's yorker-specialist Jasprit Bumrah alongside veteran seamer Mohammed Shami. Harshal can flourish in death-overs. One could throw in Avesh and India have got all bases covered.

Squad India's probable 15-man squad for T20 World Cup

On account of the year-round performances here's what the India squad should look like for the T20 World Cup. India's probable 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. Bench: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.