Sports

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in third T20I: Match report and stats

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in third T20I: Match report and stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 14, 2022, 09:44 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe bowled well in the third T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan thumped Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I to clinch the series 3-0. With the win under the belt, Afghanistan have now extended their win-loss record against Zimbabwe to 14-1. Batting first, the visitors were in shambles, but Afsar Zazai (24) and skipper Mohammad Nabi's 31 drove them to 125/8. Later, Zimbabwe could manage only 90/9 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Match How did the third T20I pan out?

Afghanistan dropped wickets frequently but somehow paced their way to a 120-plus total. Ihsanullah forged crucial partnerships alongside Hazratullah Zazai and Afsar, a move that paid dividends in the later stages. For Zimbabwe, Burl and Raza excelled. However, the hosts choked versus the spin offered from Afghanistan. They were reduced to 48/5 in 8.5 overs before eventually losing by 35 runs.

Nabi 1,600 T20I runs for Nabi

Nabi scored the bulk of runs for the visitors. He struck 31 off 30 deliveries that comprised merely two fours. Nonetheless, he raced past 1,600 runs in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 1,628 runs in 91 T20Is, striking at 142.55. He is only the second Afghanistan batter besides Mohammad Shahzad to score in excess of 1,600 runs.

Duo Key numbers for Burl, Raza

Burl garnered figures of 2/22, including the prized dismissal of an in-form Najibullah Zadran (2). As per ESPNcricinfo, the leg-spinner has now raced to 27 scalps in 39 T20Is. He has steered clear of Wellington Masakadza (26) and Blessing Muzarabani (25). Raza snared 2/18 in four overs. The off-spinner now has 21 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 7.46.

Wickets Chatara continues to put up note-worthy numbers

Chatara was at his regular best in the concluded outing. The right-arm quick grabbed 1/24, trumping Hazratullah Zazai (12) before he could unleash an onslaught. Chatara now has 43 scalps in 38 T20Is, averaging 24.30. Against Afghanistan, he has nine wickets at 23.44. Meanwhile, Luke Jongwe (1/13) and Donald Tiripano (1/20) have now raced to 41 and 16 wickets in this format, respectively.

Performance Noor runs down Zimbabwe on international debut

Defending a target of 126, Noor punctured Zimbabwe's middle-order, leaving them reeling at 56/7 in 10.5 overs. The left-arm chinaman grabbed mouth-dropping figures of 4/10 on his debut. Sharafuddin Ashraf was his partner in crime. The slow left-arm orthodox punched enthralling figures of 2/13 in four overs. He now has seven wickets in 12 matches at a laud-worthy economy of 7.52.

Information Rashid conceded just eight runs

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan doled out a clinical exhibition with the ball. He grabbed figures of 1/8 in four overs (economy 2.00). Notably, it is his second-most economical performance in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now raced to 107 T20I scalps for Afghanistan.