England vs New Zealand, second Test: Preview and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 10, 2022, 01:04 pm 3 min read

With a 1-0 lead up their sleeves, England will now face New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts clinched a stupendous five-wicket win at Lord's. It was just the start the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum would have wanted. Meanwhile, the situation doesn't look promising for the Kiwis for this fixture. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and where to watch

Trent Bridge in Nottingham will play host to this Test. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The venue is known to be a pacer's paradise. It is a lush green wicket on offer. Batters should look to settle down before fancying any lofty hits.

England England have the pedigree to outclass NZ

Bowling-wise, the hosts would be counting on the trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and young Matty Potts. Anderson and Broad looked at their regular best at Lord's. Stokes will look to contribute with both bat and ball. Joe Root, who clocked a hundred in the last outing and crossed 10,000 runs in Tests, will continue to be the linchpin in their batting line-up.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

England have 49 wins and 12 losses against New Zealand in Tests (47 draws). In the last eight face-offs, NZ have mustered four wins and one loss versus England in Tests (three draws). It includes a 1-0 series win in England in 2021.

NZ Can New Zealand stage a comeback at Trent Bridge?

Kane Williamson returned COVID-19 positive on the eve of the Test. 33-year-old Hamish Rutherford has been roped in as his replacement. Meanwhile, Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson's absence. Not to forget, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's heel injury brings in Henry Nicholls, who has recovered from calf injury. Among bowlers, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson have the hopes tied to them.

Teams A look at the expected line-ups of both sides

England announced their playing XI on Thursday. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. NZ (Probable XI): Tom Latham (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Joe Root slammed a hundred in the last Test. He has compiled 1,301 runs in WTC 2021-23, averaging 56.56. Pacer James Anderson has clipped 646 wickets in 170 Tests. He has claimed 30 four-wicket hauls to date. Against England, Tim Southee has pocketed 61 scalps in 15 Tests with four fifers. Notably, Jamieson has 72 wickets in 15 Tests. He averages 18.54.

Fantasy XI (option 1): Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matthew Potts. Fantasy XI (option 2): Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson.