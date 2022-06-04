Sports

Lord's Test, Day 3: England on top versus New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson bowled well for New Zealand (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England are on top against New Zealand, dominating the scenes on Day 3 of the first Test at Lord's. NZ resumed the day at a strong position (236/4) but lost the last six wickets for 24 runs to be dismissed for 285. Kyle Jamieson's heroics saw England also suffer but Joe Root and Ben Stokes fought back. England (216/5) need 61 runs to win.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

NZ needed Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell to get big hundreds but England had other plans. Led by veteran Stuart Broad, the hosts fought back valiantly and completed a team hat-trick as well. The Kiwis lost six wickets for just 24 runs in the first session. England started off cautiously but were reduced to 69/4. Root and Ben Stokes then helped England fight back.

Batting NZ lose the plot with the bat

The game changed early in the morning when centurion Mitchell poked at a ball he should have left alone. Colin de Grandhomme was busy watching the ball as England players appealed for LBW. Ollie Pope ran him out with a direct hit. Broad then dismissed Jamieson as NZ lost three in three. Thereafter, Tim Southee played some shots but England kept things in control.

Jamieson Jamieson impresses for the Kiwis

Jamieson was crucial for New Zealand and he gave his side the first wicket by getting Alex Lees, whose feet positioning cost him. Zak Crawley chased a ball outside the off stump and paid the price. Jamieson got rid of Jonny Bairstow with a ball angling in. Jamieson then got the dangerous Stokes just when England rallied back. His four wickets were impressive.

Stand Root and Stokes add a defiant stand

With four wickets lost, England needed someone to step up and both Root and Stokes delivered. The duo shared a 90-run stand for the fifth wicket which changed the complexion. Stokes smashed 54 from 110 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Root looked happy to play the second fiddle. Stokes hammered his 27th Test fifty before falling to Jamieson.

Root Root is England's main hope

Root (77*) played a substantial knock for the Three Lions, showing a lot of composure. He was calm in his approach and held the innings. He played some exquisite shots, hitting the loose balls the Kiwis offered. Root also showed his defensive prowess to make sure he stayed intact. He added another substantial partnership with Ben Foakes as England are getting closer.