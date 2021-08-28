Joe Root vs Kane Williamson: Test stats since 2019

Statistical comparison between Joe Root and Kane Williamson (since 2019)

England captain Joe Root has been on a roll in 2021. In the ongoing Test against India, he smashed his 23rd Test hundred. Root is the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year. He is far ahead of the other members of Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. Here, we compare the Test stats of Root and Williamson since 2019.

Root

Joe Root in Test cricket

Root has been one of the most prolific Test batsmen in recent times. He is the leading run-scorer among active cricketers. So far, he has racked up 9,221 runs from 108 Tests at an incredible average of 50.38. The tally includes 23 hundreds (5 double-tons). Since January 2019, Root has aggregated 2,713 runs from 31 Tests at 50.24.

Williamson

Williamson's Tests stats

Over the years, Williamson has earned praise for his meticulous technique. Like Root, he has been one of the consistent run-scorers in Test cricket. The crafty batsman has scored 7,230 runs from 85 Tests at a remarkable average of 53.95. He owns 24 tons and 4 double-centuries in the format. Since January 2019, Williamson has amassed 1,365 runs from 15 Tests at 55.69.

WTC

WTC 2019-2021: Both Root and Williamson were among runs

The inaugural World Test Championship ran between 2019 and 2021. Root finished as the second-highest run-scorer in this cycle. He smashed 1,660 runs from 20 Tests at an average of 47.42. On the other hand, Williamson, who led New Zealand to the historic WTC title, averaged more than Root (61.20) even though the former scored less runs (918).

Contribution

Williamson averages over 100 in winning cause

Since January 2019, Root has scored most runs in winning cause in Test cricket. He smashed 1,435 runs from 13 such Tests at an average of 59.79. Williamson follows Root on the list with 1,182 runs. However, he is the only batter on the list who averages over 100 (107.45). New Zealand won 10 Tests in his presence in this period.

Feats

Notable feats of Williamson

Earlier this year, Williamson smashed his fourth double-ton in Test cricket. This is now the joint-most by a New Zealand batsman along with Brendon McCullum. Williamson also surpassed Stephen Fleming's tally (7,172) to become New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer of all-time in the format. The former also became the fastest NZ batsman to reach 7,000 Test runs (144 innings).

Milestones

Feats attained by Root

Root also smashed his latest double-ton this year (fifth). He became the third Englishman to register five Test double-centuries. Root (23) is now only behind Alastair Cook (33) in terms of Test tons, among English players. Root has racked up 1,398 runs in 2021, the most by an England captain in a calendar year. Overall, he has slammed 12 Test hundreds while leading England.