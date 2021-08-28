Mason Mount vs Bruno Fernandes: Decoding the key stats

Since breaking into the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard, attacking mid-fielder Mason Mount has gone to become a major asset for the Blues. His presence in the side has been a huge lift. Mount is strong in terms of both goals and assists, helping Chelsea seal the pivotal moments. For Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has come in and become the focal point. Here's more.

Mount PL

Decoding the Premier League stats of Mount

Mount has made 75 Premier League appearances for far, scoring 13 goals and making 11 assists. He has scored 11 goals with his right foot, two with his left, including one penalty and a free-kick. Out of his 166 shots, 58 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork six times. He has created 24 big chances and has produced eight through balls.

Fernandes PL

Premier League stats of Bruno Fernandes

In 53 appearances in the Premier League, Fernandes has netted 29 goals. He has contributed with 19 assists. He has scored 25 goals with his right foot, three with his left foot, with the other goal being a header. His tally includes 13 penalties. He has registered 73 shots on target, besides creating 24 big chances. He has hit the woodwork six times.

Mount stats

Mount's career stats and trophies won

Mount has played 110 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, netting 17 goals. Prior to making his debut for the Blues, he appeared for Vitesse on loan in the 2017-18 season, scoring 14 goals. He also played for Derby County, making 44 appearances and scoring 11 times. He has won the Champions League with Chelsea, besides the UEFA Super Cup.

Fernandes stats

Fernandes' career stats

Fernandes started his career at Serie B side, Novara, scoring four goals in 24 appearances. For Udinese in Serie A, he scored 11 goals in 95 matches. For Sampdoria, he scored five times in 35 matches. He scored 67 goals for Sporting Lisbon next in 137 appearances. For Man United, he has 43 goals in 82 appearances.

Information

What about individual awards?

Fernandes has won two Premier League Player of the Month awards and two Goal of the Month awards. Meanwhile, Mount is yet to win a major individual award.