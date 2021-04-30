Decoding stats of Bruno Fernandes in the 2020-21 season

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and set up another as Manchester United came back from behind to beat AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash.

The hosts went 2-1 down at the break but changed things around in the second half, amassing as many as five goals.

Fernandes continued his excellence for United.

We decode his numbers.

Impact

Fernandes involved in four goals against Roma

Fernandes scored the opener for United in the ninth minute as he swept home Edinson Cavani's first-time lay-off.

He then set up Cavani, who blasted the ball into the net with a first-time effort.

Former United defender Chris Smalling fouled Cavani inside the box to hand a penalty.

Fernandes converted the same and got his second.

He then set up Paul Pogba as well.

2020/21

Fernandes now has 26 goals in all competitions this season

Bruno Fernandes has raced to 26 goals in all competitions this season, having played 52 games.

Besides scoring 13 goals in the Premier League, Fernandes has now netted five in the Europa League.

In total, he has nine goals in Europe this season (4 in Champions League).

He also netted one goal in the FA Cup.

Information

Fernandes scripts these records after 25-plus goals

Fernandes is now the third Portuguese player to score 25-plus goals this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Andre Silva. He is now the third Premier League player this season to score 25-plus goals after Mohamed Salah (29) and Harry Kane (31).

Numbers

Fernandes' numbers since going Man United

Since joining United in 2020, Fernandes has been involved in 12 goals for the club in 12 European knockout appearances (G8 A4).

He has now scored 38 goals in 74 games for United across competitions.

In 74 games for the Red Devils, Fernandes has contributed with 24 assists.

Do you know?

Fernandes' staggering stats in terms of penalties

Fernandes is only the third player in United's history to score 20+ penalties, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (28) and Wayne Rooney (27). No player has scored more penalties in all competitions in a single season for Manchester United than Bruno Fernandes (12).