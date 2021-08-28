Records Ronaldo could script in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 11:31 am

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to re-join Manchester United from Juventus. The Portuguese legend had left United for Real Madrid in 2009 and is now returning to Old Trafford after a gap of 12 years. Ronaldo is set to sign a two-year deal with United, bolstering their already rich attack. Here we decode the records Ronaldo can script in the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Achievements

A look at Ronaldo's career at Man United

Ronaldo featured in 292 matches in all competitions for United during his six-year stay. He went on to net a total of 118 goals. He won three Premier League honors, one FA Cup, one Community Shield, two League Cups, one Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He won the Premier League Player of the Season twice, besides one Golden Boot award.

PL numbers

200 PL appearances and 100 goals in the competition

Ronaldo has made 196 Premier League appearances and needs four more to register a tally of 200. The 36-year-old legend went on to net 84 goals for United in the PL. With the goal-scoring touch Ronaldo has produced on a consistent basis, he will be backed to get past the mark of 100 in the ongoing 2021-22 season.

Record

4th player to score 100-plus PL goals for Man United

Ronaldo can become just the fourth player in Manchester United's history to net 100-plus goals in the Premier League. Wayne Rooney (183), Ryan Giggs (109), and Paul Scholes (107) are the only players with this mark. The former Real Madrid ace can surpass Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (92), Andy Cole (93), and Ruud van Nistelrooy (95) in terms of PL goals for United.

Premier League

Ronaldo set to go past several Premier League stars

Only 29 players have netted 100-plus goals in the Premier League. Ronaldo, alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Raheem Sterling can get to this list. In terms of PL goals, Ronaldo can get past several former stars like Fernando Torres (85), Eden Hazard (85), Olivier Giroud (90), and Dimitar Berbatov (94).

Information

Other feats Ronaldo could achieve for United

Ronaldo is eight matches short of registering a mark of 300 for Man United. He needs 32 goals this season to get past the mark of 150 for United. He will become only the sixth player to achieve this feat for United.