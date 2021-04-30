Europa League semi-final: Manchester United thrash Roma 6-2 in first-leg

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 12:00 pm

Manchester United earned an incredible victory over Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final (first-leg) at Old Trafford on Thursday.

They came from behind, beating Roma by a margin of 6-2 eventually.

The win gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a chance to secure his first silverware as manager.

Meanwhile, the second-leg will be played on May 6 in Rome.

Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Bruno Fernandes drew first blood for United in the ninth minute.

However, Lorenzo Pellegrini (15') and Edin Dzeko (33') helped Roma make an early comeback.

In the second half, United restored parity, with Edinson Cavani firing for them.

He added another (64') before Fernandes scored his second goal (71').

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba (75') and Mason Greenwood (86') made it one-sided in the end.

Information

Six goals in a single match

Manchester United have scored six goals in a single match (European competition) for the first time since netting seven against Roma in April 2007. They are the first side to score as many in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid (European Cup, May 1964).

Duo

Fernandes and Greenwood attain these feats

As per Opta, Bruno Fernandes (20) is only the third player in Manchester United's history to score 20+ penalties, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (28) and Wayne Rooney (27).

Mason Greenwood has scored 27 goals, before turning 20, for Manchester United in all competitions, the third-most of any player in the club's history, after Norman Whiteside (39) and George Best (37).

Cavani, Dzeko

Cavani scores a historic brace; Dzeko shines against United again

At 34 years and 74 days, Cavani is the oldest player to score a brace at the semi-final stage or beyond in a major European competition since Philip Cocu (34y 187d) for PSV vs Milan in the Champions League semi-finals in 2004/05.

Edin Dzeko has scored six goals in his last five appearances against United at Old Trafford (five in his last three games here).

Records

A look at the other records

Paul Pogba has given away four of the last six penalties conceded by United at Old Trafford. He has been at fault for three of the last four they have conceded at any venue.

Notably, Roma are the first team to make three substitutions in the first half of a UEFA Europa League match (since 2009).