England vs India; Rohit, Pujara slam respective fifties: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 11:14 pm

England vs India: Rohit, Pujara register respective fifties

Rohit Sharma set up a solid platform for Team India on Day 3 of the third Test against England. He started well after the visitors gained a massive lead in the first innings. The 34-year-old slammed his 14th Test half-century after India lost KL Rahul early on. He shared an 82-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who reclaimed his confidence with a defiant fifty.

Innings

Another resilient knock by Rohit

Just like the first innings, Rohit looked sturdy against the English seamers. He had decisive footwork which helped him negotiate the swing well. He remained positive despite losing his batting partner KL Rahul early. James Anderson duly tested him in the opening hour but Rohit's resilience outclassed the former. However, Ollie Robinson outfoxed him right after the tea break (59).

Deliveries

The watchful Rohit!

Rohit has now faced 65+ deliveries in an innings while opening 13 times this year. This is the most by any player in the ongoing season. In the ongoing series, Rohit has played over 100 balls in four out of six innings. His last six scores read as - 59 (156), 19 (105), 21 (36), 83 (145), 12* (34), and 36 (107).

Runs

Rohit has been amongst the runs

Rohit is presently the leading run-scorer among openers since his debut in the format as an opener. He has racked up 1,324 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 57.56. The tally includes 4 hundreds and a solitary double-ton. Dom Sibley occupies the second spot on the tally (1,042). They are the only two openers with over 1,000 runs in this period.

Information

India's second-highest scorer in WTC

Rohit is also India's second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, after KL Rahul. He has amassed 230 runs from three Tests at 46.00. His best score of 83 came at Lord's in the ongoing series.

Pujara

An authoritative knock by Pujara

Pujara finally silenced his critics with an authoritative knock under pressure. He arrived in the middle after India lost Rahul on 34/1. Surprisingly, Pujara counter-attacked the English seamers right from the start. In the process, he raced to his 30th half-century in Test cricket. Pujara has registered his first 50+ score in the format since February 2021 (73 vs ENG).