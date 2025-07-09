Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 arrives with thinner design, 200MP camera

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold7, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The new device is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 215g and measuring a mere 8.9mm when folded. Its outer display now measures a larger 6.5-inch with a wider aspect ratio of 21:9, while the inner screen has been expanded to an impressive 8.0-inch.

Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the foldable The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for the cover screen and a restructured hinge design made of Armor Aluminum and Ultra Thin Glass. These materials are said to enhance the device's durability. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which Samsung claims offers up to a whopping 41% improvement in performance over its predecessor. It also gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Cameras A 200MP primary camera for photography enthusiasts The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the first foldable smartphone to feature a 200MP primary camera with AI-based enhancements. It also packs a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus. The device supports 4K video recording and comes with features such as Generative Edit, Suggest Erase, and Night Video with motion detection. For selfies, it has cameras on both the cover display (10MP) and foldable display (another 10MP).

Software It runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16 The Galaxy Z Fold7 runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16, and brings advanced Galaxy AI features optimized for foldable devices. The device offers Circle to Search, Gemini Live with multimodal inputs, and real-time translation support. An innovative feature called AI Results View lets content and generated suggestions appear side-by-side in split view, making multitasking even more efficient.