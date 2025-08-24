Sony-Honda joint venture sued in US over direct EV sales

Legal challenge

CNCDA claims direct sales to consumers violate state law

The CNCDA has claimed that Sony Honda Mobility is taking deposits directly from California consumers through its website for the Afeela 1. This, they say, bypasses the state's Honda and Acura dealerships. The practice allegedly violates a state law that prohibits automakers from using affiliated brands to compete with their own franchised dealers. The Afeela 1 is set to begin deliveries in mid-2026. The vehicle is priced starting at $89,900 and will be assembled at a Honda facility in Ohio.