Sony-Honda joint venture sued in US over direct EV sales
What's the story
Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor Company, is facing a lawsuit from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The CNCDA has sought an injunction against the sales of Afeela 1 electric car by this joint venture.
Legal challenge
CNCDA claims direct sales to consumers violate state law
The CNCDA has claimed that Sony Honda Mobility is taking deposits directly from California consumers through its website for the Afeela 1. This, they say, bypasses the state's Honda and Acura dealerships. The practice allegedly violates a state law that prohibits automakers from using affiliated brands to compete with their own franchised dealers. The Afeela 1 is set to begin deliveries in mid-2026. The vehicle is priced starting at $89,900 and will be assembled at a Honda facility in Ohio.