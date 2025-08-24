OPPO responds to Apple lawsuit over trade secrets theft

Apple has accused Chinese tech giant OPPO of stealing trade secrets in a federal lawsuit. The complaint alleges that Chen Shi, an ex-Apple employee who joined OPPO, illegally accessed confidential information on health-sensing technologies for the development of a competing wearable device. Responding to the lawsuit, OPPO said it has found no evidence linking the allegations with Shi's conduct during his employment. The company also denied misappropriating Apple's trade secrets and expressed its commitment to cooperating with the legal process.

Information gathering Shi's lies and the evidence provided by Apple Apple's complaint reveals that Shi had told his colleagues he was returning to China to take care of his aging parents. However, that turned out to be false as he moved to an OPPO location in the US. The tech giant also provided evidence showing Shi's communication with OPPO's VP of health, where he said he'd been "reviewing various internal materials and doing a lot of 1:1 meetings in an effort to collect as much information as possible."

VP response Implication of higher-ups at OPPO In the same message, Shi told OPPO's VP of health that he would share all collected information later. The executive responded with an "alright" and an emoji. This minimal exchange suggests that at least one higher-up at OPPO was aware of what Shi was doing, further implicating the company in the alleged corporate espionage case.