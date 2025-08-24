HAL, GE  to begin discussion on jet-engine production in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE) Aerospace are set to begin commercial negotiations for co-producing fighter jet engines in India. The talks will be held over the next three months, according to an Indian Express report. The deal was first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Washington in June 2023 and involves manufacturing GE's F414 engines for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2.

Technology transfer US Congress approved the deal earlier this year The US Congress approved the deal earlier this year, allowing local production. Under this partnership, GE has agreed to transfer around 80% of engine technology to India, a significant increase from the 58% offered in 2012. The transfer will cover 12 key technologies, such as thermal coatings and machining of single-crystal turbine blades. However, critical components like the compressor, combustion chamber, and turbine are not included in this agreement.

Production timeline India has also selected French company Safran as its partner Engine production is expected to begin within three years of the agreement's finalization. This development comes as India has also selected French company Safran as its partner for co-developing a next-generation engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is preparing to seek Cabinet approval for this project, which will involve full technology transfer from Safran.