Redmi Note 13 series debuts in India: Check specs, prices

By Mudit Dube 02:26 pm Jan 04, 202402:26 pm

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at Rs. 31,999 in India for its 8GB/256GB variant

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its Redmi Note 13 series in India today. The lineup includes three models: Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+. The trio share a lot in common but differ in terms of chipset, rear camera hardware, and charging speed. The Redmi Note 13 range starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The 5G smartphones will go on sale from January 10.

All three sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 13 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The 13 Pro and Pro+ boast a higher resolution at 1220x2712 pixels, curved edges, more peak brightness at 1,800-nits, and better protection thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus. They also support Dolby Vision and have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The Pro+ model takes things up a level with its IP68-rated dust and water protection.

Up front, the handsets have a 16MP selfie snapper

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Redmi Note 13 Pro+'s 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The 13 Pro has the same camera hardware as the Pro+. The Redmi Note 13 offers a 108MP main camera and a 2MP secondary snapper on the back. For selfies, all three sport a 16MP shooter housed in the front punch-hole cut-out.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ supports 120W wired fast-charging

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra while the Pro and vanilla Note 13 get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC, respectively. The Pro+ model houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The Pro version has a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging and the regular Note 13 gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Here's how much the handsets cost

The Note 13 starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It comes in Arctic White, Prism Gold, and Stealth Black colors. The Note 13 Pro comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants that cost Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 31,999, Rs. 33,999, and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants, respectively.