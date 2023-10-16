Xiaomi 14 to offer 50MP LEICA cameras: See full specs

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Xiaomi 14 to offer 50MP LEICA cameras: See full specs

By Sanjana Shankar 06:52 pm Oct 16, 202306:52 pm

The smartphone is expected to offer three 50MP rear cameras

Xiaomi is rumored to launch its highly anticipated flagship Xiaomi 14 series later this month. A fresh leak on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo has given us a sneak peek at the specifications and design of the standard model. The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to boast a large rear camera module with three Leica-branded sensors, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

2/3

Performance and battery: What to expect

Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch C8 OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Under the hood, the upcoming device is said to pack a 4,600mAh battery that will support 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. A large VC liquid cooling system will also be available for efficient heat dissipation.

3/3

Xiaomi founder teases powerhouse performance

Xiaomi's founder, Lei Jun recently teased the upcoming Xiaomi 14, stating that the smartphone will be "very, very powerful." The Xiaomi 14 is set to be the first smartphone to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC, which promises a significant performance leap. Besides the impressive hardware specs, the Xiaomi 14 series will introduce MIOS, a brand-new operating system focused on speed and fluidity, which could lead to a more enhanced user experience.