Is Nubia Z50 Ultra better than Xiaomi 13 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 07, 2023, 07:37 pm 3 min read

The Nubia Z50 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro boot Android 13

Nubia has introduced its latest flagship smartphone in the Z50 line-up, dubbed Nubia Z50 Ultra. The device packs a bevy of new-age features, Qualcomm's top-end chipset, and cameras that are able to match DSLR-level photography. The Nubia Z50 Ultra is a party spoiler for Xiaomi's 13 Pro, which has been making headlines for its camera performance. Here's a quick comparison between both devices.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra has IP68-rated protection

The Nubia Z50 Ultra packs a "4th-generation" under-display camera, super thin bezels, a customizable physical slider, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole with curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi's counterpart also enjoys IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra boasts a 960Hz touch-sampling rate

Nubia Z50 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2480 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, 1,400Hz DC Dimming, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO E6 curved AMOLED panel, with 1-120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 1,900-nits maximum brightness, and 240Hz touch response rate.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra has an under-display front camera

Nubia Z50 Ultra gets a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) IMX787 main sensor (35mm lens), 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and 64MP (f/3.3, OIS) periscope snapper (85mm lens) with 3.3x optical zoom. Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts LEICA-engineered cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) 1.0-inch IMX989 main lens, 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and 50MP (f/2.0, OIS, 3.2x) telephoto shooter. Up front, they feature 16MP and 32MP cameras, respectively.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers both handsets

The Nubia Z50 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The top-end model for Z50 Ultra offers 16GB/1TB, whereas Xiaomi 13 Pro is limited to up to 12GB/512GB. They boot Android 13 with MyOS 13 and MIUI 14, respectively. The Z50 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery (with 80W fast-charging). The 13 Pro gets a 4,820mAh battery with 120W/50W wired/wireless charging.

What is the cost of the flagship phones?

Nubia Z50 Ultra starts at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 47,150) for 8GB/256GB and goes up to CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 70,700) for its top-end 16GB/1TB model. It goes on sale starting March 14. In China, Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,900) for its base 8GB/128GB configuration. Its high-end 12GB/512GB unit bore a tag of CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs. 74,300).

Nubia Z50 Ultra v/s Xiaomi 13 Pro: Which is better?

The Nubia Z50 Ultra beats the Xiaomi 13 Pro in every possible way. The phone packs a better, sleek-looking boxy design with an under-display camera, similar to the REDMAGIC 8 Pro series. It even has a higher-resolution rear camera setup, more RAM and storage, and a bigger battery pack. It is also less expensive than the Xiaomi 13 Pro.